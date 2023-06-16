Ankler's modular solar storage solution can power your entire house in an outage now

Anker might have been a brand associated with USB cables and adaptors for smartphones, but over the past few years has been strengthening its presence in energy storage solutions for homes. Its latest offering, unveiled earlier this week, is also its biggest battery pack yet and can now power your entire house in case of an outage.

Solar-based energy storage solutions have grown in popularity since Tesla unveiled its Powerwall. The nifty-looking solution also comes with a higher price tag, allowing other companies to offer competitively priced alternatives.

Anker has been building its portfolio of energy solutions beginning with a portable power station and then extending it to a solar generator that one can fix themselves, negating the need for expensive installation and long wait times. At a recent company event, Anker unveiled its new line of Solix products, with a modular battery pack that can be scaled up.