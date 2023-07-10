MOF-powered, hand-held device can harvest drinkable water using sunlight alone

Increasing climatic variations have challenged scientists to devise ways to solve the looming issue of water scarcity around the world. It's reported that a third of the world’s population lives in water-stressed regions.

Researchers at UC Berkeley have now developed an innovative solution to the crisis with their hand-held device that can "extract and convert water molecules from the air into drinkable water using only ambient sunlight as its energy source," said a statement from the institute.

The team's work illustrates how specifically created metal–organic frameworks (MOFs) could aid society in coping with and adapting to climate change. MOFs help to capture and store water molecules through their active adsorption sites and pores.