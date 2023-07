Predicting molecular properties and generating new molecules is critical for material and drug discovery. The advancement of machine learning (ML) technologies has led them to be employed for material and drug discovery.

However, one of the problems with using ML models for material and drug discovery is the training process, which often requires extensive datasets, which can be expensive and time-consuming to create.

Now, a team of researchers from Masacheussets Institute of Technology (MIT) has built a unified framework that can predict molecular properties and generate new molecules while trained on a relatively small dataset.

The team was led by Minghao Guo, a graduate student at MIT, who is also the study's first author. Their system is more efficient than traditional deep-learning approaches.