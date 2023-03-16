Moon map: NASA just compiled a map of lunar water

Mapping the moon's water

NASA's SOFIA telescope was retired in late 2022, mainly due to budget issues. The telescope was mounted aboard an adapted Boeing 747 that would fly to an altitude of up to 42,000 ft (12,800 m). This took it above roughly 99.9 percent of the water vapor on Earth, which would otherwise block much of the infrared light captured by the observatory.

Now, the new map compiled using SOFIA data covers roughly one-quarter of the Earth-facing side of the lunar surface below 60 degrees latitude, including the moon's south pole.

"When looking at the water data, we can actually see crater rims, we see the individual mountains, and we can even see differences between the day and night sides of the mountains, thanks to the higher concentration of water in these places," Bill Reach, director of the SOFIA Science Center at NASA’s Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley and lead author on the study, explained in a NASA blog post.

Using the new data, the scientists were able to determine how water is linked to specific surface features on the moon as well as how it favors cold areas and stays away from sunlight.

Preparing for future crewed moon missions

In 2024, NASA aims to send its first crewed Artemis mission, Artemis II, around the moon and back. In the same year, the space agency will also send its Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover (VIPER) rover to the moon's surface to conduct resource mapping. It will utilize the SOFIA map as a guide.

That will then pave the way for Artemis III and following astronaut missions to the lunar surface. Ultimately, NASA aims to establish a permanent colony on the moon that will serve as a stepping stone for future human exploration of Mars. The new SOFIA map will serve a crucial role by helping determine areas future missions should focus on for water, which can also be converted into breathing oxygen and rocket propellant.