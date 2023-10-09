This 3D-printed Moon rover wheel uses additive manufacturing

In efforts to advance additive manufacturing, a team of researchers, along with inputs from NASA, has 3D-printed a wheel identical to a design used by the space agency for its robotic lunar rover. The process highlights how the technology can be used for specialized parts required for space exploration.

For the team at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), the lightweight wheels of the Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover (VIPER) served as inspiration for their design. NASA hopes to use a mobile robot in 2024 to survey ice and other possible resources near the south pole of the Moon.