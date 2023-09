A new advanced radio instrument is being developed to probe an unexplored early era of cosmological history — the Cosmic Dark Ages.

The maiden mission dedicated to exploring this mysterious era is named Lunar Surface Electromagnetics Experiment-Night or LuSEE-Night.

The technology demonstration mission is anticipated to land on the radio-silent far side of the Moon in 2025.

Scientists and engineers are now developing advanced antennas for this radio telescope, which will be used to hunt for ancient radio signals from the early universe.

“If you’re on the far side of the moon, you have a pristine, radio-quiet environment from which you can try to detect this signal from the Dark Ages,” said Kaja Rotermund, a postdoctoral researcher at Berkeley Lab who is working on the antenna.