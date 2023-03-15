ChatGPT for financial advice? Morgan Stanley tries AI

The tool's goal is to help the bank's advisors access its data

Morgan Stanley is one of the first financial incumbents to declare a move following the success of OpenAI's ChatGPT, which went viral late last year by producing human-sounding responses to inquiries. With more than $4.2 trillion in customer assets, the bank is a titan in the wealth management industry. The potential and dangers of artificial intelligence have been discussed for years, but general users didn't grasp the implications of the technology until after ChatGPT.

According to McMillan, the tool's goal, which has been under development for the past year, is to make it easier for the bank's 16,000 or so advisors to access its vast collection of research and data.

According to McMillan, individuals aim to be as knowledgeable as the brightest employee at Morgan Stanley. “This is like having our chief strategy officer sitting next to you when you’re on the phone with a client,” he added.

Users have been astounded by generative AI, which has spawned a race among tech titans to create new products and dazzle users, but some users have been led down unexpected pathways. ChatGPT occasionally "hallucinates and can create responses that are superficially compelling, but are actually wrong," Morgan Stanley analysts noted in a report last month.

The program will provide advisors with immediate answers, just like ChatGPT does. Nevertheless, it is built on GPT 4, a more advanced version of the technology that powers ChatGPT.