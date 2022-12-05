Green energy revolution: The Morocco-UK Power Project to power 7 million homes in the UK by 2030

The zero-carbon energy will be transported using four 2,361-mile (3,800 kilometers) subsea HVDC cables, helping the UK to fulfill eight percent of its energy requirements by 2030. The project also includes the setting up of a 20GWh battery facility to ensure a near-constant supply of power.

The logistical challenge

The use of HVDC cables can ensure the energy loss from the transmission can be brought down to as low as two percent from nearly 30 percent with conventional alternating-current (AC) systems. The project will also be the longest to use such submarine cables, with the largest network now only measuring 447 miles (720 kilometers) between Britain and Norway.

The project aims to utilize the desert's high solar intensity and convection current winds for achieving the proposed output. The proposed outlay is planned to be achieved by building facilities in approximately 200 kilometers square of available area. The company behind the project, Xlinks, has already signed an agreement with the National Grid of the UK to provide two 1.8GW connections in Devon, helping to supply clean power to over seven million homes in the UK.

Morocco is also spearheading a move towards clean energy by setting a target of achieving 52 percent of its power capacity from renewable energy by 2030.

A no-brainer for the UK

The project can help the UK to have a zero-carbon electricity network by 2035 to meet its sixth carbon budget, and aid in the race to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.