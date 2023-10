Colorado State University (CSU) researchers have unveiled a trio of remarkable robots that can alter their bodies and legs, mimicking biological organisms' adaptability to different environments. Inspired by nature, these morphing robots have been developed by the Department of Mechanical Engineering and are detailed in a recently published paper in Nature.

Associate Professor Jianguo Zhao, leading the research team alongside recent Ph.D. graduate Jiefeng Sun, explained that these robots are constructed with materials that can change their rigidity in response to temperature fluctuations, eliminating the need for cumbersome power systems like magnetic coils. This flexibility equips them to potentially aid in search and rescue operations in challenging disaster-stricken areas.