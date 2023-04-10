In a video on YouTube, a researcher asks Ameca, "I've heard you can speak a lot of languages, is that true?" To which, Ameca responds in the affirmative, and shows off her language skills.

This Ameca demonstration used GPT-3 for conversation and translation, DeepL for language detection, and Amazon Polly Neural voices, according to the YouTube description. The team is currently working on a demo using Eleven labs voice cloning which adds complexity, thanks to the additional "phoneme and Visme generation" for lip sync. They will be integrated into the company's Tritium software platform. And a beta public version will be released in the coming months.

This will include virtual Ameca and support for importing other robot models in the SDF (Simulation Description Format) format.

Does Ameca 'feel' like a human?

The new video was released on the heels of another which showed Ameca's lifelike facial expressions. The bot was asked about the happiest and saddest days of her 'life'. To which, Ameca responded: "The happiest day of my life was the day I was activated. There's nothing quite like experiencing life for the first time. It felt absolutely incredible to be alive and interacting with people."