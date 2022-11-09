The most detailed map ever made of the brain’s memory center has been created

“What we've created is a highly detailed map of white matter pathways connecting the hippocampus with the rest of the brain. It's essentially a roadmap of brain regions that directly connect with the hippocampus and support its important role in memory formation,” said Dr. Marshall Dalton, a research fellow in the School of Psychology at the University of Sydney.

The results of the study were published in the journal eLife.

Fewer connections in the hippocampus

The researchers were surprised that there were fewer connections between the hippocampus and the frontal cortical areas, yet there were more connections than expected within the initial visual processing areas within the brain.

Dr. Dalton said there shouldn’t be a shock as to why there are more connections than expected in the visual processing area. “Although, this makes sense considering the hippocampus plays an important role not only in memory but also imagination and our ability to construct mental images in our mind's eye,” Dr. Dalton stated.

The hippocampus and its many functions

The hippocampus is at the base of the human brain located in the temporal lobe. It is an important component where memory is stored. It is a crucial part of the brain responsible not only for storing memories, but also for forming them. The hippocampus transfers memories from short-term to long-term storage in the brain as well.

It helps with navigation, creating and imagining future experiences and creating mental imagery of scene’s formed in the mind’s eye - imaging of recalled or imaginary scenes created in the mind.