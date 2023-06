Chinese scientists are allegedly building the world's most powerful naval radar system, according to The South China Morning Post. With a peak power of 30 megawatts, the new radar system could tip the balance in the PLA Navy's favor by significantly extending its situational awareness in combat far over existing systems. If successfully developed, the system would enable Chinese forces to detect incoming missiles up to 2,800 miles (4,500 km) away.

To put that into perspective, that is about the distance between Southern China and Northern Australia. Typical radar systems today are limited by the curvature of the Earth and tend to have ranges of up to 2,000 miles (3,218 km), with ship-mounted systems having a far shorter range.