Motorola's Defy now lets you send texts via satellite in US, Europe

Motorola's Defy Satellite Link will now let U.S. and continental European users bounce off text messages from any remote location using infrastructure in outer space. The device's 150-dollar ($) price tag is far less than one would have to spend to buy iPhone 14, which provides a similar feature.

When Apple announced its SOS feature using satellite communication last year, it did sound like a major leap. However, as with all things in technology, a little wait offers something better and often at a lower pinch to the pocket.

Interesting Engineering previously reported Motorola's plans for Defy Satellite Link earlier in February this year, and the company is sticking to its plan to make the device available in Q2. For $150, a buyer can use the device to not only trigger SOS calls for help but even communicate their exact need through text messages.