Trending
Rare earth metal discovery
Brits still have Pictish genomes
Supersonic civilian aircraft
SpaceX’s space empire
Triple optical camera drone
First-ever fecal transplant pill

In-mouth bluetooth mouse lets quadriplegics control their computers

The MouthPad performs right-clicks with a suck-in gesture and left-clicks with a tongue press.
Loukia Papadopoulos
| Apr 28, 2023 08:03 AM EST
Created: Apr 28, 2023 08:03 AM EST
innovation
The MouthPad.jpg
The MouthPad.

Augmental Technologies 

San Francisco-based firm Augmental Technologies has conceived of a Bluetooth mouse designed to be worn inside a user's mouth in order to allow paraplegics to use their computers efficiently and safely.

What is The MouthPad?

The device is essentially worn like a mouthguard and is appropriately called the MouthPad. The mouthpiece is fitted over the user's upper teeth while a tongue-sensitive trackpad rests against the roof of the mouth.

The MouthPad performs right clicks with a suck-in gesture and left clicks with a tongue press. Meanwhile, its Bluetooth option is used for exchanging data between fixed and mobile devices over short distances.

The technology is mainly used as an alternative to wire connections, to exchange files between nearby portable devices, and connect cell phones and music players with wireless headphones.

It does all this with minimum interference in a user’s speech. This is an important feature as paraplegics could also be using voice recognition to guide their computers.

"The MouthPad is a tongue-driven interface that controls your computer, smartphone, or tablet via Bluetooth. Virtually invisible to the world, but always available to you, it is positioned across the roof of your mouth to put all of the power of a conventional touchpad in the tip of your tongue," the firm states on its website

Most Popular

"Whether you're looking for a new way to unleash your creativity or seamlessly interact with your personal devices, the possibilities are infinite with the MouthPad."

More intuitive ways to interact with computing systems

"Our goal," says the company, "is to provide everyone with more intuitive ways to interact with computing systems."

Interested buyers might have to wait a little to get their hands on this bad boy as the product is currently in beta and has a waitlist.

However, if you do get access to it, it is an extremely cool device to test and use whether you are paraplegic or not. There is no doubt it will be a game changer for those living with handicaps and the company features a video with many paraplegics explaining with enthusiasm the product’s many benefits.

Sign up for the waitlist here.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/09/09/image/jpeg/Pp5v0SDd64rNGT7yDDM3zRZreO1CPzAm42kpdzdi.jpg
This company launches the ashes of your loved ones into space
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/15/image/jpeg/tvO3OX3yUnZOx51bCywccHwYOkKTwBHBCSZRY0IH.jpg
Opening up Tesla's Supercharger network could help EV users in the US
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/15/image/jpeg/17BNgtFIkd8J0IyoDqpx2e4RlGs6YfnPQt56Q5NT.jpg
Inspired by NASA's hypersonic aircraft, engineers break paper plane flight world record
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/15/image/jpeg/ytznp0Jp8uETO1wcKWaB3vYDxcMsVbgAVlHw0H6a.jpg
Czech firm shuts solar plant after it generated more power than the grid could handle
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/16/image/jpeg/YZVVaS6SqqlHWoHQgSAkmqutLvemfvoPlhApTqdp.webp
China claims its next-gen radar detects all air threats, including stealth fighters
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/18/image/jpeg/B4SIKmYGrRHxNOQaanexdmvdf40KOs0SbTOmdROv.jpg
Electricity can heal even the worst kind of wounds three times faster, new study finds
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/20/image/jpeg/IJGJ1n8aZSCMPVSpcq5jL58WvCJomn8qBwd4T37w.jpg
Our understanding of reverse osmosis has just been proven wrong
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/10/08/image/jpeg/wFkg9MZEjGGe91s8x1yr7XoVveAwGD2vlUrS1Za4.jpg
128 invaluable Google Sheets functions and formulas for engineers
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/12/08/image/jpeg/11YE8Ra9XFAeMCWtr7NkhTgCclLXVCimWlRMCl8T.jpg
Europe's biggest battery energy storage system is 'essential to making net zero a reality'
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/09/29/image/png/Pn4T0ArZ2Kad7QBjfRwQR9Nmhh5l4f8Z16HAHU3i.png
Photos: The technology turning agricultural waste into 'sticky' bio-oil for permanent carbon storage
More Stories
scienceHow an MIT researcher's zero-electricity cooling system could reduce food shortages
Sade Agard| 9/23/2022
innovationHow Oracle's test smart city may pioneer bold ideas for construction
Sade Agard| 1/24/2023
scienceLaunched by a diamond? Unveiling Davemaoite's deep Earth mysteries
Sade Agard| 1/28/2023