In-mouth bluetooth mouse lets quadriplegics control their computers

San Francisco-based firm Augmental Technologies has conceived of a Bluetooth mouse designed to be worn inside a user's mouth in order to allow paraplegics to use their computers efficiently and safely.

What is The MouthPad?

The device is essentially worn like a mouthguard and is appropriately called the MouthPad. The mouthpiece is fitted over the user's upper teeth while a tongue-sensitive trackpad rests against the roof of the mouth.

The MouthPad performs right clicks with a suck-in gesture and left clicks with a tongue press. Meanwhile, its Bluetooth option is used for exchanging data between fixed and mobile devices over short distances.