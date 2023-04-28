In-mouth bluetooth mouse lets quadriplegics control their computers

In-mouth bluetooth mouse lets quadriplegics control their computersThe MouthPad performs right-clicks with a suck-in gesture and left-clicks with a tongue press.Loukia Papadopoulos| Apr 28, 2023 08:03 AM ESTCreated: Apr 28, 2023 08:03 AM ESTinnovationThe MouthPad.Augmental Technologies Stay ahead of your peers with the BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.San Francisco-based firm Augmental Technologies has conceived of a Bluetooth mouse designed to be worn inside a user's mouth in order to allow paraplegics to use their computers efficiently and safely.What is The MouthPad?The device is essentially worn like a mouthguard and is appropriately called the MouthPad. The mouthpiece is fitted over the user's upper teeth while a tongue-sensitive trackpad rests against the roof of the mouth.The MouthPad performs right clicks with a suck-in gesture and left clicks with a tongue press. Meanwhile, its Bluetooth option is used for exchanging data between fixed and mobile devices over short distances. See Also The technology is mainly used as an alternative to wire connections, to exchange files between nearby portable devices, and connect cell phones and music players with wireless headphones.It does all this with minimum interference in a user’s speech. This is an important feature as paraplegics could also be using voice recognition to guide their computers."The MouthPad is a tongue-driven interface that controls your computer, smartphone, or tablet via Bluetooth. Virtually invisible to the world, but always available to you, it is positioned across the roof of your mouth to put all of the power of a conventional touchpad in the tip of your tongue," the firm states on its website. Most Popular "Whether you're looking for a new way to unleash your creativity or seamlessly interact with your personal devices, the possibilities are infinite with the MouthPad."More intuitive ways to interact with computing systems"Our goal," says the company, "is to provide everyone with more intuitive ways to interact with computing systems."Interested buyers might have to wait a little to get their hands on this bad boy as the product is currently in beta and has a waitlist.However, if you do get access to it, it is an extremely cool device to test and use whether you are paraplegic or not. There is no doubt it will be a game changer for those living with handicaps and the company features a video with many paraplegics explaining with enthusiasm the product’s many benefits.Sign up for the waitlist here.HomeInnovationSHOW COMMENT (1) For You This company launches the ashes of your loved ones into spaceOpening up Tesla's Supercharger network could help EV users in the USInspired by NASA's hypersonic aircraft, engineers break paper plane flight world recordCzech firm shuts solar plant after it generated more power than the grid could handleChina claims its next-gen radar detects all air threats, including stealth fightersElectricity can heal even the worst kind of wounds three times faster, new study findsOur understanding of reverse osmosis has just been proven wrong128 invaluable Google Sheets functions and formulas for engineersEurope's biggest battery energy storage system is 'essential to making net zero a reality'Photos: The technology turning agricultural waste into 'sticky' bio-oil for permanent carbon storage More Stories scienceHow an MIT researcher's zero-electricity cooling system could reduce food shortagesSade Agard| 9/23/2022innovationHow Oracle's test smart city may pioneer bold ideas for constructionSade Agard| 1/24/2023scienceLaunched by a diamond? Unveiling Davemaoite's deep Earth mysteriesSade Agard| 1/28/2023