Move over, ChatGPT: These chatbots let you talk to historical figures

How can AI chatbots connect us with philosophers?

Imagine having to write a history paper, and being able to access such a website. You could get all the information you need with minimal effort.

That said, the websites are mostly for fun.

The New York Times reported on Jonas Thiel, a socioeconomics major at a college in northern Germany, who used the site to chat online with some of the left-wing political philosophers he had been studying.

The chatbots acting as philosophers had plenty of wisdom and useful advice for modern-day socialists struggling to rebuild the worker’s movement in Germany.

But the technology is not without caveats. These bots get all their information from data posted to the internet by real people.

As such, they often spew out untruths, hate speech and language that is biased and harmful to minorities, women and people of color.

“Without any additional guardrails in place, they are just going to end up reflecting all the biases and toxic information that is already on the web,” told The New York Times Margaret Mitchell, a former A.I. researcher at Microsoft and Google,who is now with the A.I. start-up Hugging Face.

Can AI chatbots be trusted?

Despite these obvious limitations, many argue that if approached with a grain of salt, these chatbots could be entertaining and perhaps even educational.

Thiel further told The New York Times the bots at Character.AI had the unique ability to effectively imitate the voice of real-life people from the past.

“If you read what someone like Kautsky wrote in the 19th century, he does not use the same language we use today,” he said. “But the A.I. can somehow translate his ideas into ordinary modern English.”