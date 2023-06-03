These new moveable wooden walls are the future of sustainable construction

Architects from Cambridge’s Centre for Natural Material Innovation and PLP Architecture have released a prototype home made of flexible wooden partition walls which can be shifted and moved around to meet the ever evolving needs of residents.

This is according to a press release by the institution published on Thursday.

The new building method aims to reduce waste and carbon while also improving living conditions for those who cannot afford expensive refurbishments. The invention is called Ephemeral and it made its debut at the London Design Biennale at London’s Somerset House.

The project, led by Cambridge researcher Ana Gatóo, consists of flexible wooden partition walls made using kerfing, a type of material which allows wood to bend without breaking.