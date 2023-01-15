'Moving bombs': Pakistan's LNG crisis sparks dangerous 'bag gas' trade

"Pakistan with no natural gas supply to homes, residents of Karak, carry gas for their household needs in plastic bags," Ghulam Abbas Shah, a Pakistani broadcast journalist Tweeted in late December.

"They are literally moving bombs. Karak has huge estimated reserves of oil and gas, while to the #Karak people, legal gas connections are not provided since 2007," he said.

The authorities haven't built the necessary infrastructure to supply the locals with gas despite the region's vast natural gas and oil resources, according to the residents.

This unlawful, improvised technique, locally called "bag gas," poses a high risk of explosion.

Due to diminishing gas sources and breached delivery agreements by foreign LNG suppliers, residents have been compelled to turn to these hazardous ways.

'Bag gas' trade

The natural gas that comes out close to the surface is used in houses mostly for heating and cooking needs. Hussain Ali/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Pakistani economy has also been impacted by the high cost of natural gas and petroleum, especially post-2022 devastating floods.

This prevents households from purchasing gas cylinders and forces them to store LPG in reusable plastic bags.

"We’re carrying gas in these plastic bags even though all of us are aware of the dangers of this method," Hazrat Janan, a local resident, told Anadolu Agency.