These new MPP coasters combine a diesel-electric drivetrain with a sailing system

“In response to an increased focus on sustainability, Hartel Shipping has opted for a diesel-electric drivetrain, allowing for running on sustainable fuels now and later on in the future,” wrote Holland Shipyard in their statement.

“The newbuilds are propelled by two 374 bkW electro motors and have a total installed power of 749 kW. The frequency-controlled, diesel-electric power train regulates the speed of the screw on the basis of variables such as load factor, water level, and navigation route, resulting in fuel saving up to 35% and significantly fewer emissions.”

The first ship will also be equipped with a VentiFoil system to add further energy savings of 8 to 12 percent. The VentiFoil unit is a wing shaped element that uses modern innovations in aerodynamics to produce high propelling force relative to its size. When included in ships the system allows for the possibility of using bigger foils which can produce much greater forward force and thereby fuel savings.

Holland Shipyard's hybrid cycle footferry. Holland Shipyard

“With these new vessels, Hartel Shipping will position its fleet on the forefront of sustainability in the short-sea market. For Holland Shipyards Group, this order marks a return to the short-sea market, as well as an expansion of its sustainable efforts in other market segments than ferries, inland ships, and workboats,” explained the firm.

Other contracts also focus on sustainability

Sustainable ships seem to be the future for the firm as the company just signed a contract in October for a hybrid cycle- and footferry with a capacity of 300 persons and a smaller all-electric cycle- and footferry with a capacity of 140 pedestrians and 60 bicycles.