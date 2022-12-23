These new MPP coasters combine a diesel-electric drivetrain with a sailing system
Holland Shipyards has acquired a new contract to develop three new MPP coasters, according to a press release published by the company on Tuesday. The new vessels will be designed by Conoship and will measure 89,42 meters by 13,20 meters.
Designed with sustainability in mind
They will also boast a cargo hold capacity of 5.530 m³ and a tween deck to allow for increased project cargo capacity. The new ships' design will include a new sailing system called VentiFoil that will be combined with a diesel-electric drivetrain.
“In response to an increased focus on sustainability, Hartel Shipping has opted for a diesel-electric drivetrain, allowing for running on sustainable fuels now and later on in the future,” wrote Holland Shipyard in their statement.
“The newbuilds are propelled by two 374 bkW electro motors and have a total installed power of 749 kW. The frequency-controlled, diesel-electric power train regulates the speed of the screw on the basis of variables such as load factor, water level, and navigation route, resulting in fuel saving up to 35% and significantly fewer emissions.”
The first ship will also be equipped with a VentiFoil system to add further energy savings of 8 to 12 percent. The VentiFoil unit is a wing shaped element that uses modern innovations in aerodynamics to produce high propelling force relative to its size. When included in ships the system allows for the possibility of using bigger foils which can produce much greater forward force and thereby fuel savings.
“With these new vessels, Hartel Shipping will position its fleet on the forefront of sustainability in the short-sea market. For Holland Shipyards Group, this order marks a return to the short-sea market, as well as an expansion of its sustainable efforts in other market segments than ferries, inland ships, and workboats,” explained the firm.
Other contracts also focus on sustainability
Sustainable ships seem to be the future for the firm as the company just signed a contract in October for a hybrid cycle- and footferry with a capacity of 300 persons and a smaller all-electric cycle- and footferry with a capacity of 140 pedestrians and 60 bicycles.
The hybrid cycle footferry was provided with a hybrid drivetrain that can be powered by either generator or by means of a battery bank while the smaller electric cycle footferry was provided with an installed battery capacity of 1092 kWh and a non-conventional automated mooring system which features electric-hydraulically operated mooring hooks in both sides of the ship.
As environmental woes continue to surface, eco-friendly transportation is increasingly becoming in demand. Holland Shipyards seems to be dedicated to meeting this demand by providing vessels that put sustainability at the forefront, using the latest technology to make their operations as green as possible.
Other ship makers are also taking similar measures to produce eco-friendly fleets. At the end of last month, the world's first partly wind-powered bulk carrier ship sailed to the Port of Newcastle.
