According to The Drive, an American MQ-9 "Reaper" drone has operated from a regular automobile highway for the first time. This was not accidental and is part of a wider effort to develop drone operation techniques in areas lacking traditional runways or airfields. As the Drive reports, this is likely the first of many times we will see this as the United States Air Force ramps up efforts to add advanced uncrewed weapons systems to its stockpiles.

The event occurred as part of "Exercise Agile Chariot" between April 30 and May 2. The MQ-9 flew for the first time on a road during what the Department of Defence called an "organic, entirely air-delivered, runway-independent operation." An MC-130J "Commando II" special operations transport, two A-10C "Thunderbolt II" attack jets, and two U.S. Army MH-6M "Little Bird" special operations helicopters also participated in the operations, which were focused on two highway segments in Wyoming.