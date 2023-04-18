Musk announces new AI called 'TruthGPT' to rival OpenAI and Bard
It has been announced that Elon Musk has voiced his intentions to build a rival artificial intelligence (AI) system to Microsoft-backed OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard. Called "TruthGPT," Musk claims that this new AI will, unlike its rivals, focus on maximum truth-seeking and limit the human biases of its programmers.
This announcement comes only weeks after he and other AI experts called for a six-month pause in developing AI systems more capable than ChatGPT, citing safety concerns. It is also interesting as Musk was one of the founding members of OpenAI but stepped down from the board in 2018. Msuk decided to exit OpenAI, over disagreements about the company's development, according to a tweet he made at the time.
He also acknowledged that he had to concentrate on Tesla and SpaceX in addition to leaving OpenAI. "Tesla was competing for some of the same people as OpenAI & I didn’t agree with some of what [the] OpenAI team wanted to do," he said.
As reported by Business Today, during an interview with Fox News Channel's Tucker Carlson, Musk criticized Microsoft-backed OpenAI for "training the AI to lie." He accused the firm of becoming "closed source," "for-profit," and "closely allied with Microsoft." He also took a jab at Google's co-founder, Larry Page, accusing him of not taking AI safety seriously.
"I'm going to start something which I call 'TruthGPT,' or a maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe," he told Tucker.
To this end, Musk revealed that his "TruthGPT" would be built from the ground up to try to understand the nature of the universe, becoming, as Musk put it, the "best path to safety" that is "unlikely to annihilate humans." In the interview, Musk also reaffirmed his caution over the risks of AI, noting that "AI is more dangerous than, say, mismanaged aircraft design or production maintenance or bad car production." He also warned that AI could potentially] cause "civilizational destruction."
According to rumors, Musk has been stealing Google AI researchers to start a business competing with OpenAI. According to a state document, Musk established a business called X.AI Corp., incorporated in Nevada, last month. Musk is listed as the only director of the company. Given Musk's incredible work ethic and great success with the companies he's a part of; it will be exciting to see what he and his new AI team come up with.