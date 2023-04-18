Musk announces new AI called 'TruthGPT' to rival OpenAI and Bard

This announcement comes only weeks after he and other AI experts called for a six-month pause in developing AI systems more capable than ChatGPT, citing safety concerns. It is also interesting as Musk was one of the founding members of OpenAI but stepped down from the board in 2018. Msuk decided to exit OpenAI, over disagreements about the company's development, according to a tweet he made at the time.

He also acknowledged that he had to concentrate on Tesla and SpaceX in addition to leaving OpenAI. "Tesla was competing for some of the same people as OpenAI & I didn’t agree with some of what [the] OpenAI team wanted to do," he said.

As reported by Business Today, during an interview with Fox News Channel's Tucker Carlson, Musk criticized Microsoft-backed OpenAI for "training the AI to lie." He accused the firm of becoming "closed source," "for-profit," and "closely allied with Microsoft." He also took a jab at Google's co-founder, Larry Page, accusing him of not taking AI safety seriously.

"I'm going to start something which I call 'TruthGPT,' or a maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe," he told Tucker.