Elon Musk denies plan for Saudi, UAE funding for SpaceX

According to Reuters, the new investments would put the value of the pioneering commercial space firm at $140 billion.

While the reports might not be true, per Musk, it is also possible that Musk is simply trying to tamp down speculation about SpaceX's financial situation. SpaceX is a private company, so it does not need to publically report revenue to shareholders.

The venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz is expected to lead a new funding round for SpaceX in 2023, and it's not known if these reports are tied to that funding effort. According to The Information's reporting, the investment bank Morgan Stanley is involved in the two countries' investment plans. Overall, SpaceX raised $2 billion and $2.6 billion in capital investments in 2022 and 2020, respectively.

What's behind the denial

Assuming the reports about the renewed SpaceX funding from Saudi Arabia and UAE are correct, it's not clear why Musk would deny the reports. The two countries have been major investors in SpaceX in the past. In 2017, Saudi Arabia invested $200 million in SpaceX, and the United Arab Emirates invested $100 million.