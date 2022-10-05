Musk u-turns again to buy Twitter at his original offer. But why?

"Elon Musk is proposing to buy Twitter Inc. for the original offer price of $54.20 a share... Musk made the proposal in a letter to Twitter, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information," states the Bloomberg report.

"Lawyers communicated the proposal to Twitter's lawyers overnight Monday and filed a letter confidentially with the Delaware Chancery Court ahead of an emergency hearing on the matter scheduled for Tuesday," added the Wall Street Journal on the news of Musk's apparent change of heart.

This news is surprising, but the timing may have to do with the information being released less than two weeks before a trial determining whether Musk would be compelled to complete the transaction.

Musk apparently U-turns on Twitter buyout. Just Click's With A Camera/Flickr

Originally, on the 25th of April 2022 to be exact, Musk made a storm when he committed to purchasing Twitter. But, by the 8th of July 2022, Musk attempted to pull out of the agreement over concerns around information related to bot numbers and potential fraud by Twitter.

Later, the $44 billion acquisition was demanded of Musk by Twitter in a lawsuit filed in Delaware Court of Chancery. The resulting five-day trial was set to begin on the 17th of October 2022. Not only that but Musk was scheduled to testify in a deposition later this week.

"If Twitter accepts the proposal, the two sides wouldn't have to follow through on a five-day nonjury trial set to begin October 17. There are no guarantees they will reach a deal and the trial could still go forward as planned," explained the Wall Street Journal.