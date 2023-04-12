Trending
Tesla in China
Bible's Lost Section Found
Alzheimer's treatment
Realistic Holograms
Robot Dogs to Paint Art
Lightweight Telescope Mirror

Elon Musk's Twitter now working on a generative AI project, says report

The company procured thousands of GPUs and has hired AI researchers in the recent past.
Ameya Paleja
| Apr 12, 2023 07:19 AM EST
Created: Apr 12, 2023 07:19 AM EST
innovation
Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco
Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco

Sundry Photography/ iStock 

The mystery of what Elon Musk plans to do with Twitter may have just begun to unravel. Even as Musk tries to hide it all behind the veil of X, an Insider report has revealed that Twitter may be working on a generative artificial intelligence (AI) project, much like a ChatGPT, using its own treasure trove of data.

The news also comes at a time when Musk has been very vocal about generative AI products and recently called for a moratorium to be placed on the release of new products in the next six months. Interestingly, Musk's tirade is directed at OpenAI, an organization that he co-founded and donated money for AI research. Since 2018, Musk and OpenAI have split ways, with the latter funding financial support from Microsoft

How Twitter could deploy AI

According to Insider's report, Twitter has purchased 10,000 graphics processing units (GPUs), which indicates plans to work on large language models (LLMs).

Interesting Engineering has previously reported how Microsoft stitched together tens of thousands of GPUs for OpenAI's developmental work, and it now appears that the leftover engineers at Twitter will be tasked with doing the same.

To lead the task, Musk hired AI researchers from DeepMind, the AI research wing of Google's parent company, Alphabet, and has personally approached people in the AI field, reports suggest.

Although speculation, it appears that Musk could task AI with improving the search functionality at Twitter, something Musk has publicly complained about earlier.

The other area where AI could help is in serving personalized advertisements, as the platform looks to make money in ways other than subscription fees. Generative AI could dish out targeted images and text to users on the platform.

Most Popular

While the project is an attempt to breathe fresh life into Twitter, Musk could also be using it to settle scores with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. According to a Semafor report, back in 2018, Musk wanted to lead OpenAI's research efforts and take up the CEO's job, a move that was opposed by Altman and other co-founders.

Musk soon left OpenAI while also taking away funding for development works at OpenAI. A move that saw the latter strike up a partnership with Microsoft. The recent success of OpenAI's ChatGPT has allegedly infuriated Musk, who also shut down the organization's access to Twitter's database

With an in-house AI project, Musk could be looking to strike back at OpenAI, which has been a runaway success story so far.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/05/image/jpeg/CTcTiUAkLIhblWMrSU0v5V1tKAOC8eTLTd1dI4d2.jpg
Archaeologists find an overlooked treasure of a 15th-century Norse king
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/09/image/jpeg/SLlbjVOFWl4gnzvIRksxVFQwENVgxuYkAw4I4j2G.jpg
Top notes of sex? Engineered plants trick pests using sex perfume
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/10/02/image/jpeg/cU5XErUWnnXO47GlLWaKeXBE3A7cTpf55RVyHT0E.jpg
The Cairo Sketches: Too good to be true wonders of AI
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/V0OyjqJ5GQ/untitled-1-6.jpg
This flood protection barrier reaches new heights
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/09/image/jpeg/tRNDMAAXN6KCROheDbkiCw5CoTBb3rb6NDldDOGT.jpg
Elon Musk now rebrands NPR's Twitter from 'state-affiliated media' to 'Government Funded'
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/09/image/jpeg/9f9TVfvJwqfmYyh8DP8qt8nPjLHUULE02nqiUtXA.jpg
Boston Dynamics robot dogs to paint art for National Gallery of Victoria
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/09/image/jpeg/fFjMHpnZs4VquHmHoOrFAbxIZyoIU3dKl7XIRtcq.jpg
'We should be scared': Experts warn of advanced AI impact on US elections
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/09/29/image/png/Pn4T0ArZ2Kad7QBjfRwQR9Nmhh5l4f8Z16HAHU3i.png
Photos: The technology turning agricultural waste into 'sticky' bio-oil for permanent carbon storage
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/AzwkrdXy6b/untitled-6-3.jpg
So you think you can fashion your future with wearables?
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/09/image/jpeg/pTPeqxOPgjoSb9ETtsTZNmPWWIHNqiMcudnE2YaD.jpg
'Coco': Animal rescue center successfully treats dog for alcohol addiction
More Stories
scienceRevolutionizing treatment of neurodegenerative diseases - One patient at a time
Ameya Paleja| 8/16/2022
innovationA Turkish clinic swaps refugees' warzone-welded prosthetics for free 3D-printed ones
Baba Tamim| 9/16/2022
healthTransforming future health care technology in the U.S.
Paul Ratner| 1/8/2023