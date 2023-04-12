Elon Musk's Twitter now working on a generative AI project, says report

The news also comes at a time when Musk has been very vocal about generative AI products and recently called for a moratorium to be placed on the release of new products in the next six months. Interestingly, Musk's tirade is directed at OpenAI, an organization that he co-founded and donated money for AI research. Since 2018, Musk and OpenAI have split ways, with the latter funding financial support from Microsoft

How Twitter could deploy AI

According to Insider's report, Twitter has purchased 10,000 graphics processing units (GPUs), which indicates plans to work on large language models (LLMs).

Interesting Engineering has previously reported how Microsoft stitched together tens of thousands of GPUs for OpenAI's developmental work, and it now appears that the leftover engineers at Twitter will be tasked with doing the same.

To lead the task, Musk hired AI researchers from DeepMind, the AI research wing of Google's parent company, Alphabet, and has personally approached people in the AI field, reports suggest.

Although speculation, it appears that Musk could task AI with improving the search functionality at Twitter, something Musk has publicly complained about earlier.

The other area where AI could help is in serving personalized advertisements, as the platform looks to make money in ways other than subscription fees. Generative AI could dish out targeted images and text to users on the platform.