Elon Musk's Twitter now working on a generative AI project, says report
The mystery of what Elon Musk plans to do with Twitter may have just begun to unravel. Even as Musk tries to hide it all behind the veil of X, an Insider report has revealed that Twitter may be working on a generative artificial intelligence (AI) project, much like a ChatGPT, using its own treasure trove of data.
The news also comes at a time when Musk has been very vocal about generative AI products and recently called for a moratorium to be placed on the release of new products in the next six months. Interestingly, Musk's tirade is directed at OpenAI, an organization that he co-founded and donated money for AI research. Since 2018, Musk and OpenAI have split ways, with the latter funding financial support from Microsoft
How Twitter could deploy AI
According to Insider's report, Twitter has purchased 10,000 graphics processing units (GPUs), which indicates plans to work on large language models (LLMs).
Interesting Engineering has previously reported how Microsoft stitched together tens of thousands of GPUs for OpenAI's developmental work, and it now appears that the leftover engineers at Twitter will be tasked with doing the same.
To lead the task, Musk hired AI researchers from DeepMind, the AI research wing of Google's parent company, Alphabet, and has personally approached people in the AI field, reports suggest.
Although speculation, it appears that Musk could task AI with improving the search functionality at Twitter, something Musk has publicly complained about earlier.
The other area where AI could help is in serving personalized advertisements, as the platform looks to make money in ways other than subscription fees. Generative AI could dish out targeted images and text to users on the platform.
While the project is an attempt to breathe fresh life into Twitter, Musk could also be using it to settle scores with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. According to a Semafor report, back in 2018, Musk wanted to lead OpenAI's research efforts and take up the CEO's job, a move that was opposed by Altman and other co-founders.
Musk soon left OpenAI while also taking away funding for development works at OpenAI. A move that saw the latter strike up a partnership with Microsoft. The recent success of OpenAI's ChatGPT has allegedly infuriated Musk, who also shut down the organization's access to Twitter's database
Not surprising, as I just learned that OpenAI had access to Twitter database for training. I put that on pause for now.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 4, 2022
Need to understand more about governance structure & revenue plans going forward.
OpenAI was started as open-source & non-profit. Neither are still true.
With an in-house AI project, Musk could be looking to strike back at OpenAI, which has been a runaway success story so far.