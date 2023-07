Elon Musk, the visionary entrepreneur behind Tesla and SpaceX, has never been one to shy away from audacious ideas.

Having taken inspiration from science fiction and pop culture, Musk is now determined to bring the "Six Million Dollar Man" from the 1970s into reality, reported Fortune.

Combining the efforts of Tesla and Neuralink, Musk aims to design advanced prosthetic limbs that could potentially give amputees a "cyborg body that is incredibly capable."

During a recent Tesla investors' meeting, Musk expressed his vision for this project, stating, "I think it would be incredible to potentially help millions of people around the world, and give them an arm or leg that is as good, maybe long term better than, a biological one."