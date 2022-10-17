"The hell with it..." Elon Musk now says SpaceX will continue to fund Ukraine coverage

"The hell with it... Even though Starlink is still losing money & other companies are getting billions of taxpayer $, we'll just keep funding Ukraine govt for free," Musk tweeted on Saturday, October 15.

Elon Musk explains call for Pentagon funding

Starlink has proved to be crucial for Ukraine's military as well as for allowing civilians to stay in contact over the last few months. Ukraine's government has said the service has made up for infrastructure losses incurred at the beginning of Russia's invasion.

Last week, reports emerged in U.S. media outlets that Musk, the world's richest man, had asked the Pentagon to fund the Starlink program over Ukraine, stating that SpaceX could not afford to keep the service online in the long term. Then, on Friday, he tweeted that "SpaceX is not asking to recoup past expenses, but also cannot fund the existing system indefinitely".

Last week, Musk also denied that he had blocked Starlink coverage over Crimea over nuclear war fears. He also denied that he has spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the situation in Ukraine. "I have spoken to Putin only once and that was about 18 months ago. The subject matter was space," he wrote.

How much does Starlink coverage over Ukraine cost SpaceX?

Musk says maintaining Starlink coverage over Ukraine costs $20 million per month and he recently also stated that SpaceX has so far spent $80 million to keep Ukraine online.

"In addition to terminals, we have to create, launch, maintain & replenish satellites & ground stations," Musk explained on Twitter. "We've also had to defend against cyberattacks & jamming, which are getting harder."