Musk's hyperloop site will be transformed into a parking lot- here's why

Additionally, its proximity to the Hawthorne Municipal Airport just outside of Los Angeles, makes the location a prime one for SpaceX staff. Hyperloop was being built by Precision Construction Services with the help of a few other contractors.

The construction firm’s owner Erik Wright was notified earlier this year that the tunnel would soon be turned into a parking lot. Bloomberg further reported that as of last week, no traces of the tunnel could be found in Hawthorne and local city council had confirmed the site’s transformation into a new structure.

And from the inside... pic.twitter.com/KdG08qkzhs — The Boring Company (@boringcompany) October 19, 2022

Does this spell the end of Musk’s Hyperloop plans? It’s hard to say. As the billionaire moves at least some of his main operations to Texas, it could be that he also plans on moving Hyperloop there.

The Hyperloop was first proposed by Musk in a white paper in 2013 as a theoretical concept for a transportation system that would send passengers in autonomous electric pods through a vacuum-sealed tube traveling at speeds higher than 600 mile per hour (mph).

When Musk published his white paper, he also called on other companies to take the mantle as he was focusing primarily on his work with SpaceX and Tesla. SpaceX also hosted a hyperloop competition between 2015 and 2019 where students and enthusiasts built prototype versions of the transport pods.

The system is still theoretical, though companies such as Hyperloop TT have developed concepts such as the hyperloop port for efficient ground cargo transport at "airplane speeds."