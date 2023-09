In a new study, researchers are paving the way to mass produce a new material made of tiny particles called MXenes comprising specific elements – Sc2CF2, Sc2CO2, and Sc2C(OH)2.

A team of researchers led by Seung-Cheol Lee, director of the Indo-Korea Science and Technology Center(IKST) at the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST), developed a method to predict the distribution of molecules on the surface using the magnetoresistance property of MXene, according to a statement by the scientists.

Building a prediction system

The researchers devised an analysis model to determine the magnetic transport properties of molecules that are connected to the surface of MXene. Constructing a system with the aim to predict and categorize properties will help make MXene consistent and high quality.