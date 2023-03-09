Mycelium beef steaks and poultry whole-cuts see explosive retail growth

The company’s retail-ready range includes alternatives to beef and chicken, such as a Classic Cutlet, a Crispy Cutlet, a Classic Steak, and a Carne Asada Steak, reports the Green Queen.

“The high demand for Meati products at our early Sprouts locations in Colorado made it clear that people have been waiting for a differentiated, animal-free protein that tastes great while delivering an outstanding nutritional profile,” said Scott Tassani, Meati’s president and COO.

Chicken by Meati. Meati Foods

Meati employs fermentation technology to create goods that resemble meat, mostly made from mycelium, the root of a particular mushroom.

"The company says it can transform “a teaspoon of spores into hundreds of cows’ equivalent of whole-food protein” in a mere few days using what it describes as “a nearly infinitely scalable platform,” he said.

“We look forward to continuing to demonstrate how well Meati complements a broad spectrum of preparations within the weekly rotation for meat-eaters and non-meat-eaters alike,” added Tassani.