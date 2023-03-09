Trending
Mycelium beef steaks and poultry whole-cuts see explosive retail growth

By late 2023, a countrywide rollout is anticipated.
Mar 09, 2023
innovation
BBQ with Mycelium beef steaks
BBQ with Mycelium beef steaks

Meati Foods  

Meati Foods, a mycelium protein firm, is introducing steaks that resemble beef and cutlets that resemble chicken to Sprouts grocery stores across the US.

After a summer trial program, the company announced that their beef steaks and poultry cutlets made from mushrooms are now offered at 380 Sprouts Farmers Market locations nationwide.

The company’s retail-ready range includes alternatives to beef and chicken, such as a Classic Cutlet, a Crispy Cutlet, a Classic Steak, and a Carne Asada Steak, reports the Green Queen.

“The high demand for Meati products at our early Sprouts locations in Colorado made it clear that people have been waiting for a differentiated, animal-free protein that tastes great while delivering an outstanding nutritional profile,” said Scott Tassani, Meati’s president and COO.

Chicken by Meati.

Meati Foods  

Meati employs fermentation technology to create goods that resemble meat, mostly made from mycelium, the root of a particular mushroom.

"The company says it can transform “a teaspoon of spores into hundreds of cows’ equivalent of whole-food protein” in a mere few days using what it describes as “a nearly infinitely scalable platform,” he said.

“We look forward to continuing to demonstrate how well Meati complements a broad spectrum of preparations within the weekly rotation for meat-eaters and non-meat-eaters alike,” added Tassani.

This is the first time customers will be able to buy the products in stores across the nation; the company only initially offered its products at a few retail locations last July. Before this, Meati's product range was only offered online, where the business claims that its goods would "repeatedly" sell out.

In late 2023, a countrywide omnichannel rollout is anticipated. The business partners with restaurants that provide protein made from mushrooms on their menus; in November of last year, Meati debuted their Carne Asada Steak at the salad chain Sweetgreen.

“At Sprouts, our focus has always been on bringing the latest and best in fresh, natural, and organic food to our customers,” said Kristen Zoldan, Sprouts’ Category Manager of Meat. “Meati products exemplify this mission, and we’re delighted to play a role in introducing the brand to the world.”

