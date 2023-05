In a stunning revelation, satellite images have unveiled a never-before-seen Chinese military blimp stationed at a remote desert base in northwestern China. This groundbreaking development, first brought to light by exclusive satellite imagery obtained by CNN, has the potential to alter the landscape of global aerospace technology significantly.

The satellite images, captured by US-based BlackSky in November 2022, appear to show a massive 100-foot-long (30-meter) blimp situated on a long runway amidst the barren desert landscape.

The discovery comes just months before a Chinese spy balloon was shot down off the coast of South Carolina, adding further intrigue to China's airship capabilities. This imagery also seems to support discovered Chinese patents on similar technology by the PLA's newly formed "unit 63660."