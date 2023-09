A team of researchers from Imperial College London has developed a tiny rocket engine that runs on water, which could be used to maneuver small satellites in space.

The engine called the Iridium Catalysed Electrolysis CubeSat Thruster (ICE-Cube Thruster) is based on electrolysis, a process that splits water into hydrogen and oxygen using an electric current. The hydrogen and oxygen are then fed into a combustion chamber and nozzle less than 1mm in length to produce thrust.

Role of electrolysis

At the heart of the ICE-Cube Thruster is an electrolyzer that operates on a mere 20-watt current. When water is subjected to this electrolysis process, it is split into hydrogen and oxygen gases, which serve as the propellant. This negates the need for bulky storage tanks that hold gaseous propellants, usually a significant obstacle in miniaturizing propulsion systems.