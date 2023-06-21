Nanoparticles could be used as state-of-the-art space sensors. Here's how

Nanoparticles could be used as state-of-the-art space sensors. Here's howA new program aims to 'make levitated optomechanical sensors a reality.'Chris Young| Jun 21, 2023 06:01 PM ESTCreated: Jun 21, 2023 06:01 PM ESTinnovationAn artist's impression of nanoparticles in space.University of Swansea Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.A UK consortium is developing a method that uses nanoparticles as an advanced sensor for small, toaster-sized satellites also known as CubeSats, a press statement reveals.In a bid to leverage the potential of this technology, the UK government has awarded the Universities of Warwick, Swansea, and Strathclyde £250,000 (approx. $318,160) in funding to continue to research the use of nanoparticles and quantum physics for space applications.Quantum mechanics enables nanoparticle space sensorsThe new technology builds upon recent advances in levitated optomechanics, focusing on the motion of nanoparticles held in place and measured by lasers. These advances showed that nanoparticles can exhibit behaviors governed by the laws of quantum mechanics, which describe the interactions of atoms and subatomic particles. See Also Related The 5 most significant breakthroughs in quantum computing Scientists create cesium-based 'artificial atoms' in a quantum simulator IBM's Eagle quantum computer just beat a supercomputer at complex math In a new program funded by the UK Space Agency (UKSA), researchers are developing quantum technology to use nanoparticles as sensors in space. The Levitated Optomechanical Technologies In Space (LOTIS) project will last 18 months.It will develop devices that could measure the density of the thermosphere — a layer of the Earth's atmosphere roughly 50 miles (80 km) above sea level that we know surprisingly little about. This could help better understand the drag experienced by satellites when they reenter Earth's atmosphere, helping to map their trajectories as they fall to Earth."We are developing highly sensitive sensors for satellites which are greatly reduced in size and able to perform measurements of the space environment," explained Dr. Daniel Oi, a theoretical physicist from the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, Scotland. "This is part of a wider, international quantum technology program which will extend its applications from Earth and space-bound applications."New sensors could be used for "space and terrestrial applications"The project could also develop gravimeters used to measure gravitational fields. This could be particularly useful for Earth-based applications, such as civil engineering, as it could allow better measuring capabilities for areas underneath the ground.In the press statement, Dr. James Bateman from the University of Swansea added: "I am thrilled to lead this UKSA project, which will create the necessary technologies to establish a functioning sensing platform for both space and terrestrial applications. Our team is comprised of experts in nanosatellites, quantum sensing, and experimental optomechanics, and this project will help to make levitated optomechanical sensors a reality."We've seen scientists use quantum mechanics to simulate space, such as the recent example of scientists in China using a quantum processor to simulate black hole-like conditions. Soon, though, we may see quantum mechanics play a new role in orbit via potentially thousands of CubeSats that could use these new types of sensors to help the scientific community better understand our planet and its place in the cosmos. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Rise of AI: Google wrestles OpenAI's ChatGPT in a no holds Bard match Brainwaves synchronize during online games when players aren't in the same roomMicrowaving the moon may be best for landing spacecraft, propose scientistsFor the first time ever, scientists drill into the Earth’s rocky mantleBritish universities helped develop Iranian 'suicide drones', report findsHow Oracle's test smart city may pioneer bold ideas for constructionChina just broke a national record by lifting 41 satellites into spaceNo more Lithium: 4 ways renewable energy could be stored in the future'Green light' given for first thorium molten salt nuclear reactor in ChinaScientists finally crack the reason behind unusual deformation in Earth's crust Job Board