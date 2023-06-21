Nanoparticles could be used as state-of-the-art space sensors. Here's how

A UK consortium is developing a method that uses nanoparticles as an advanced sensor for small, toaster-sized satellites also known as CubeSats, a press statement reveals.

In a bid to leverage the potential of this technology, the UK government has awarded the Universities of Warwick, Swansea, and Strathclyde £250,000 (approx. $318,160) in funding to continue to research the use of nanoparticles and quantum physics for space applications.

Quantum mechanics enables nanoparticle space sensors

The new technology builds upon recent advances in levitated optomechanics, focusing on the motion of nanoparticles held in place and measured by lasers. These advances showed that nanoparticles can exhibit behaviors governed by the laws of quantum mechanics, which describe the interactions of atoms and subatomic particles.