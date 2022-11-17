Engineers designed a new nanoscale 3D printing material that can be printed at a speed of 100 mm/s

According to the study led by Stanford University, a nanoscale 3D printing material, which creates structures that are a fraction of the width of a human hair, will enable to print of materials that are available for use, especially when printing at very small scales.

“There’s a lot of interest right now in designing different types of 3D structures for mechanical performance,” says Wendy Gu, an assistant professor of mechanical engineering and a corresponding author on the paper.

“What we’ve done on top of that is develop a material that is really good at resisting forces, so it’s not just the 3D structure, but also the material that provides very good protection.”

Tiny but strong Stanford logo made using nanoscale 3D printing. John Kulikowski/Stanford University

Printing 100 millimeters per second

Gu and her coworkers added metal nanoclusters (tiny groupings of atoms) to their printing medium to create a superior 3D printing material. Two-photon lithography, which the researchers are using to print, hardens the printing material through a chemical reaction started by laser light. They discovered that their nanoclusters were particularly effective in kicking off this reaction, which produced a substance that was a mixture of the metal and the polymer printing medium.

“The nanoclusters have very good properties for taking in the laser light and then converting that to a chemical reaction,” Gu explains.

“And they’re able to do this with several classes of polymers, so they’re even more versatile than I expected.”