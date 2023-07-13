NASA begins tests on most powerful solar electric propulsion thrusters

Engineers from NASA and Aerojet Rocketdyne have begun the multiyear qualification testing of the most powerful solar electric propulsion (SEP) thrusters, which are expected to radically change propulsion in space, a press release from the space agency said.

For decades, space research has relied on chemical propulsion to generate millions of pounds of thrust and has attempted to make bigger and more powerful rockets to take us further in our space voyages. While this is a standard even with the most advanced methane-powered rocket engines, it is not necessarily the most efficient way to move about in space.

Chemical propulsion requires spacecraft to carry large amounts of propellants onboard, especially if they have to make return journeys back to Earth. However, electric propulsion can drastically reduce the amount of fuel required on spacecraft while also increasing travel speeds, making it critical for future missions.