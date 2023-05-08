NASA aims to beam HD footage back from its Artemis II Moon mission

NASA's Artemis II mission, which will send astronauts around the Moon ahead of the Artemis III Moon landing mission, will test a new laser data transmission technology.

The new technology could completely alter how the space agency communicated with spacecraft. Traditionally, NASA has relied on radio signals beamed through its Deep Space Network to transmit data from probes in deep space.

NASA hopes that its new laser technology will allow it to send larger amounts of data than would be possible using radio signals. It may even allow the space agency to beam high-definition video back from the Moon.