A brand new satellite to study the universe in x-ray light is set to be launched in August.

NASA and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) have collaborated to create the XRISM satellite, which stands for X-ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (pronounced "crism").

On August 25, 2023, the satellite will launch from Japan's Tanegashima Space Center. It will fly in a low-Earth orbit at a height of 550 kilometers.

Our next JAXA collab is XRISM! Launching this year, XRISM will help us learn about some of the universe's most extreme environments, like the space around black holes! The spacecraft will measure the X-rays coming off hot gas just before it passes the point of no return. pic.twitter.com/czKgQObx5p — NASA Universe (@NASAUniverse) July 10, 2023

Once in orbit, it will unlock the secrets of black holes, galaxy clusters, supernovae, and other energetic phenomena like active galactic nuclei.

Furthermore, this specialized satellite allows us to measure the chemical elements that cosmic objects are composed of, which might considerably fill in the gaps in our understanding of the universe’s evolution.