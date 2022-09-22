NASA says its hydrogen leak fixes worked, meaning Artemis I may launch this month

Yesterday's tanking test did see a reoccurrence of liquid hydrogen leaks, though NASA ultimately greenlit SLS's next launch attempt.

NASA's day-long SLS tanking test

NASA's day-long tanking test at Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39B saw ground teams fill the SLS core stage and upper stage with liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen propellants. Important steps included the "kickstart bleed" of liquid hydrogen into the core stage as well as a "pre-press" test of the liquid hydrogen tank.

Ultimately, the tests were carried out to discern whether replacement seals and other changes to SLS would prevent hydrogen leaks during the next launch attempt.

Early on in the test, NASA did report a liquid hydrogen leak in the tail service mast umbilical. The section of NASA's massive moon-bound rocket transfers liquid hydrogen from ground systems to the core stage. However, NASA did find that warming the connection of the umbilical to the core stage before cooling it again did seem to work, as the leak fell below the limit of four percent concentration of hydrogen.

Another leak was also reported during the pre-press test on another, smaller liquid hydrogen line, with concentrations at roughly five percent. That leak, however, diminished over time as the test continued. Ultimately, NASA said the test went well, though it didn't go as far as confirming it would go ahead with the next launch attempt on September 27. The space agency said it will review the data from the test before announcing the next launch date.