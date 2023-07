NASA astronaut Frank Rubio recently controlled a small team of robots on Earth while flying aboard the International Space Station (ISS), a blog post from the European Space Agency (ESA) reveals.

The test was carried out in order to demonstrate and investigate the capacity for using remote-controlled robots for future lunar exploration.

NASA aims to send a team of astronauts around the Moon and back for its Artemis II mission next year before performing the Artemis III lunar landing in 2025 or 2026.

It will then aim to establish a permanent presence on the Moon with astronauts constantly orbiting our celestial neighbor.