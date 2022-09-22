NASA astronaut flies on Russian rocket for the first time since Ukraine invasion

Russia launches a U.S. astronaut to the ISS

Both NASA and Russian space agency Roscosmos live streamed the launch, which was a rare example of U.S.-Russia cooperation in recent months. Commentators mentioned shortly after the launch that the crew were "feeling well."

The three are set to spend six months aboard the ISS. They have joined up with three other Russian cosmonauts, three other U.S. astronauts, and one Italian European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut.

Rubio became the first U.S. astronaut to launch to the ISS on a Russian Soyuz rocket since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Western governments, including President Biden's administration, retaliated by hitting Russia with unprecedented aerospace, targeting the country's aerospace industry and other sectors.

The ESA's Samantha Cristoforetti, the first European female ISS commander, shared an image on Twitter showing the view from the ISS of the Soyuz rocket as it was launching towards the orbital station. "Looking forward to welcoming them to their new home," she wrote.

SpaceX will soon launch a Russian cosmonaut

Russia's only female cosmonaut, Anna Kikina, will soon also fly aboard SpaceX's Crew-5 mission to the ISS, which is scheduled to launch on October 3. Kikina will become only the fifth Russian female cosmonaut to fly to space, and she will be the first Russian to fly aboard a SpaceX rocket since the company first started launching crewed missions in May 2020.