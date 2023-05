NASA and Boeing provided an update on the first crewed test flight of the CST-100 Starliner capsule, stating that they are still aiming for a July launch.

This is despite the fact that a safety panel recently raised "emerging issues" and concerns regarding the crew capsule.

Boeing's Starliner program is years behind schedule and it has racked up a budget exceeding $4 billion. If all goes to plan, though, it could soon reduce NASA's reliance on SpaceX's Crew Dragon for crewed missions to the International Space Station.

Starliner's first crewed test flight

NASA and Boeing announced in a press statement on Friday, May 26, that they had completed a "checkpoint review" of preparations for the Crew Flight Test (CFT) mission, which is scheduled for no earlier than July 21.