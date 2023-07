NASA awarded Blue Origin a $35 million Tipping Point contract today to help it continue to develop its Blue Alchemist project, a press statement reveals.

In February this year, Jeff Bezos' space company announced it had developed an autonomous method for making unlimited solar panels for space missions using only lunar regolith.

What's more, the firm believes that space technology could also be utilized on Earth to help fight climate change by massively expanding our capacity for deploying solar farms on a global scale.

The new NASA contract will allow Blue Origin to demonstrate its technology in a simulated lunar environment by 2026.