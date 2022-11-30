NASA awards Texas company to develop structures on the Moon

With a series of contracts with private players, NASA aims to supplement its long-term human exploration missions to the moon under the Artemis project. "Pushing this development forward with our commercial partners will create the capabilities we need for future missions," Niki Werkheiser, director of technology maturation in NASA's Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD), said in a statement.

Extension of the SBIR project

The new project comes as a continuation of ICON's efforts under a dual-use contract, partly funded by NASA, with the U.S. Airforce named Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR). In its earlier phases, the initiative looked at expanding the possibilities of 3D printing structures to be used in space missions, and "exploring commonalities between Earth-based and off-Earth applications."

The newly awarded Phase III of SBIR will now focus on the evolution of ICON's Project Olympus construction system, which aims to utilize the available resources on the lunar and Martian surfaces as building materials for longer missions.

"In order to explore other worlds, we need innovative new technologies adapted to those environments and our exploration needs," said Werkheiser.

Helping humanity build on 'other worlds'

The project by ICON will broadly come under the purview of NASA’s Mars Planetary Autonomous Construction Technologies (MMPACT) Project at Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, Technologies.