NASA has awarded a Space Act Agreement contract to Special Aerospace Services (SAS) to develop a commercial version of its Autonomous Maneuvering Unit (AMU) astronaut jetpack.

The move comes as the US space agency looks ahead to a future without the International Space Station (ISS), in which private companies will build and lift a series of commercial space stations to low Earth orbit.

A new commercial maneuvering unit

A variation of the AMU astronaut jetpack called the Manned Maneuvering Unit (MMU), was a key piece of standard equipment aboard NASA's Space Shuttle.

While most of today's spacewalks aboard the ISS are tethered and rely greatly on safety links, NASA spacesuits do include a small thruster pack that would help an astronaut get back to the station in the case of an emergency.