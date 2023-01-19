New NASA and Boeing airliner concept reduces drag and emissions

In the long run, the space agency aims for the aircraft to serve approximately 50 percent of the short and medium-haul single-aisle commercial market.

NASA and Boeing concept reduces emissions by 30 percent

The Transonic Truss-Braced Wing concept features elongated, thin wings that are stabilized by diagonal struts connecting the wings to the fuselage. The experimental design creates less drag, meaning it also burns less fuel. NASA and Boeing believe their new design could reduce fuel consumption and emissions by up to 30 percent

NASA says the concept will also incorporate other green technologies in NASA's bid to help the aviation industry meet its goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The reason NASA and Boeing decided to work on an emission-reducing single-aisle aircraft is partly down to the fact that single-aisle aircraft account for roughly half of the aviation emissions worldwide, as per NASA. Airlines greatly rely on these types of aircraft for short and medium-haul transport.

We’re partnering with @Boeing to develop technologies for the next generation of single-aisle aircraft. We'll collaborate on a full-scale demonstrator by 2030 to help the U.S. achieve net-zero carbon emissions from aviation by 2050. Follow @NASAAero: https://t.co/dFikvL0YPa pic.twitter.com/TMXIupCyEh — NASA (@NASA) January 18, 2023

That's not to say larger sustainable aircraft aren't being tested. Airbus, for example, recently flew one of its mammoth A380 airliners with 100 percent sustainable fuel. It's worth noting, however, that both the Airbus A380 and Boeing 747 — both large, double-decker aircraft — are no longer being produced, partly due to lower demand and high operational costs. Boeing also estimates that the demand for new single-aisle aircraft will increase by 40,000 planes between 2035 and 2050.