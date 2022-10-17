NASA prepares to break the sound barrier with Lockheed Martin's X-59

“That first supersonic flight was such a tremendous achievement, and now you look at how far we’ve come since then. What we’re doing now is the culmination of so much of their work,” said Catherine Bahm, an aeronautical engineer at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in California.

It will be a historic moment, if successful

NASA intends to use QueSST to demonstrate that the X-59 can fly faster than sound without producing the generally loud sonic booms that led to the prohibition of supersonic flying over land in 1973.

The Bell X-1 that was flown on the historic supersonic flight on Oct. 14, 1947. NASA

The X-59 will be flown over a number of neighborhoods as part of the plan to see how residents respond to the softer "thump" it makes, assuming they notice anything at all. Regulators will be informed of their comments and may then write new regulations to lift the restriction.

"And when that happens it will mark another historic milestone in flight, potentially opening a new era in air travel, where airline passengers might hop on a supersonic jet at breakfast time in Los Angeles to make a lunchtime reservation in New York City," says NASA.