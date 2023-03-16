NASA starts to build its first robotic lunar rover VIPER

According to the release, engineers have fastened the rover's lower chassis plate and the lower parts of the frame that will support VIPER in its entirety. Currently, it sits on top of a set of risers on a specialized lift table at NASA Johnson Space Center.

VIPER aims to explore and study the Moon's environment to better understand the origin and distribution of lunar water and other resources. These findings could be imperative to determine how the resources can be harvested for future human space exploration.

"We've just completed the first few steps integrating rover components that will one day be on the surface of the Moon," said Petri. "Hardware is coming in from all over the world, including some manufactured at several NASA centers – it's really 'go' time."

Teams work hard as the lunar landing date approaches

It is. A few days ago, a modified commercial off-the-shelf mass spectrometer built to withstand the harsh lunar environment safely arrived at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston. The Mass Spectrometer Observing Lunar Operations (MSOLO) will help VIPER's mission science team analyze the chemical makeup of the lunar soil and study water on the surface of the Moon, as per a release.

In the next few months, engineers and technicians will add subsystems such as avionics, power, telecommunications, mechanisms, thermal systems, and navigation systems onto the rover, including specialized scientific instruments. Post integration, the rover will have to prove its efficiency through a series of stressful functions, performance, and operational tests. It must also perform fail in vibration, acoustic, and thermal-vacuum environmental tests.