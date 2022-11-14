NASA's CAPSTONE became the first cubesat mission to ever visit the moon

CAPSTONE, the first cubesat mission to ever visit the moon, was launched from New Zealand by a Rocket Lab Electron rocket on June 28 and it was designed to test the stability of the orbit NASA intends to use for its lunar Gateway orbital outpost.

NASA's CAPSTONE spacecraft enters lunar orbit

The insertion of the CAPSTONE cubesat into the moon's orbit came after the tiny spacecraft performed a successful engine burn that ended at 7:39 p.m. EST. CAPSTONE is now in a near-rectilinear halo orbit (NRHO) around the moon, which is the path NASA intends to use for its Gateway space station.

First though, the CAPSTONE mission will test the highly elliptical orbital path to see if it is fit for the Gateway orbital station. The CAPSTONE cubesat will fly in the lunar NRHO for about six months to test its stability.

The U.S. space agency will also perform communication and navigation tests, which will include communications with its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter that launched back in 2009.

The lunar Gateway will form an important part of the space agency's overall Artemis mission, which aims to establish a permanent presence on the moon. This will, itself, serve as a springboard for further human space exploration to Mars and beyond.