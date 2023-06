In NASA’s efforts to accelerate the advancement of cutting-edge and innovative technology that can be integrated into future missions, it launched the BIG Idea Challenge in 2016.

Every year, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration solicits the help of engineering students around the country.

This year’s theme, “Lunar Forge: Producing Metal Products on the Moon,” challenges undergraduate and graduate students to design, develop, and demonstrate technologies that will enable the production of lunar infrastructure from ISRU-derived metals found on the Moon, according to NASA.

The space agency places emphasis on the need for pivotal infrastructure products including storage vessels for liquids and gases, extrusions, pipes, power cables, and supporting structures (such as roads, and landing pads).