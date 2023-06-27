NASA will use ChatGPT-like AI to allow its lunar Gateway station to 'talk'

As anyone who's seen depictions of AI in movies like 2001: A Space Odyssey and Alien will know, you simply don't put your life control system in the hands of a sentient computer.

Now, though, NASA is seemingly going against everything Hollywood has taught us about AI space assistants by developing a system that will allow astronauts to use a natural-language ChatGPT-like interface in space, a report from The Guardian reveals.

NASA aims to use the new system on its lunar Gateway space station, which is designed to help establish a permanent presence on the Moon and eventually send humans to Mars.