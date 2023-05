We have a new addition to the list of weirdly fascinating proposals for harvesting and reusing valuable resources in space — see also, astronaut blood and urine as a building material.

In 2021, NASA announced the Deep Space Food Challenge whereby companies and research organizations would submit innovative proposals for harvesting food in space. The finalists are due to be announced today.

One of the candidates, New York-based Air Company designed a system that uses the carbon dioxide expelled by astronauts in a habitat to produce alcohol, which can then be used to grow food, a report from MIT Technology Review explains.