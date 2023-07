In the vast expanse of space, engineers constantly push the boundaries of innovation to do more with less. Today's small spacecraft is equipped with sensors, guidance and control systems, and operating electronics, making efficient use of every available space. But what if we could take it a step further and revolutionize the way we integrate electronics into these spacecraft?

Recently, aerospace engineer Beth Paquette and electronics engineer Margaret Samuels from NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, embarked on an audacious mission. They sought to prove the space-readiness of printed electronics technology, a game-changing innovation that could reshape how we design and build spacecraft for future missions.